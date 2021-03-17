(Video) “I love you!” Barcelona president publicly pleads with Messi to stay with La Liga giants

New Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a passionate and public plea to star attacker Lionel Messi amid speculation he could be heading for the Nou Camp’s exit.

A turbulent 12-months has seen the Argentinian attacker heavily linked with a shocking move away.

Despite spending two decades with the Catalonia side during the same period which has seen him lift six Ballon d’Or trophies, Messi’s long-term future remains the subject of much speculation.

Speaking recently, following the announcement he is the side’s new president, Laporta declared his love and the club’s love for the South American great.