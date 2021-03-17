Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has spoken ahead of his side’s second-leg Europa League knockout tie against AC Milan on Thursday.
Ahead of the important clash, which currently stands at 1-1 on aggregate, Rashford has issued his team-mates with a rallying cry to go on and lift the competition’s trophy.
United haven’t lifted major silverware since Jose Mourinho guided the Red Devils to the Europa League in 2017.
However, arguably a better side now than they were then, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end the club’s four-year-long trophy drought.
Speaking in a recent press conference, Rashford said: “That’s the aim from when we unfortunately got kicked out of the Champions League, the focus was for us to win the Europa League.”
I dont care about Europa league, all i want is man utd to sigh Pedro Concalves also known as Pote from sporting cp……
Pedro Goncalves *