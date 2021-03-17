Menu

(Video) Marcus Rashford makes no-nonsense Europa League demand

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford has spoken ahead of his side’s second-leg Europa League knockout tie against AC Milan on Thursday.

Ahead of the important clash, which currently stands at 1-1 on aggregate, Rashford has issued his team-mates with a rallying cry to go on and lift the competition’s trophy.

United haven’t lifted major silverware since Jose Mourinho guided the Red Devils to the Europa League in 2017.

However, arguably a better side now than they were then, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end the club’s four-year-long trophy drought.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Rashford said: “That’s the aim from when we unfortunately got kicked out of the Champions League, the focus was for us to win the Europa League.”

  1. Ken says:
    March 17, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    I dont care about Europa league, all i want is man utd to sigh Pedro Concalves also known as Pote from sporting cp……

    Reply
    1. Leah Smith says:
      March 17, 2021 at 7:14 pm

      Pedro Goncalves *

      Reply

