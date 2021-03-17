Menu

Video: Mikel Arteta offers positive injury update on Arsenal star

Olympiacos have caused Arsenal plenty of issues in Europe over the years, but it will be a surprise if Mikel Arteta’s men don’t advance after their 3-1 win last week.

Most of the squad are now back to full fitness but Bukayo Saka is still a doubt after struggling with an injury over the past few days.

It still sounds like it’s touch and go, but Mikel Arteta’s comments do suggest that he could be available to play tomorrow night:

Even if Saka can’t play tomorrow night it does show that his knock isn’t a long-term concern, so it does look like positive news for the Gunners.

