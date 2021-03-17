The latest West Ham transfer news is here and it’s encouraging for fans of the Hammers as we approach the end of the season.

It’s been a fine campaign for David Moyes’ side and it looks like he has the right ideas in terms of how he can strengthen in the summer transfer market as well.

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham are planning to make the signing of on-loan Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard a permanent one after his fine form since joining the club.

Keeping Lingard makes sense as a priority after his superb impact, and it seems Moyes has other exciting plans.

Although no specific names are mentioned, the report also claims WHUFC are eager to bring in two strikers this summer.

This follows recent links with the likes of Blackburn Rovers front-man Adam Armstrong, and in-form Brentford ace Ivan Toney.

West Ham fans will be pleased to see the club looking prepared to strengthen in these problem positions.