Former West Ham star Ian Wright has laid into David Moyes for his overly cautious tactics in the recent defeat against Manchester United.

The Hammers have had a really positive season under Moyes, with the Scottish tactician generally over-achieving as he has his side challenging for a place in Europe.

Still, Wright was unimpressed with Moyes’ negative approach in the recent game at Man Utd, with the pundit making it clear he feels there was room for a more attacking midfield player in his line up.

Wright would have liked to see Said Benrahma play, even if the Algerian hasn’t had the biggest impact since moving to West Ham.

He feels, however, that this inconsistent United side were there for the taking as they so often start games slowly.

The Red Devils have also been particularly unconvincing in a lot of their home matches, so Wright has a point about West Ham giving them a little bit too much respect on the day.

“He went so negative the other day, and I know he is missing Jesse Lingard, but he still had Lanzini and Benrahma,” Wright said on his podcast.

“If you’re going to play Soucek and Rice you can easily fit in a Benrahma and make it a triangle.

“No disrespect to Mark Noble. You could still bring on a Lanzini.

“I would have just gone very attacking against United because they always start so slowly.

“You should have went more positive to try and beat Manchester United and then in the end he brought on Lanzini and Benrahma anyway.

“Just let the guys off the leash, bro.”

