Manchester United eye up Bundesliga star as part of four-man transfer wish list

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up a number of potential options to strengthen at centre-back in this summer’s transfer window.

One of their top priorities is Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, while the likes of Ben White of Brighton and RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate are also mentioned in a report from the Sun.

Another interesting name mentioned is Borussia Dortmund ace Dan-Axel Zagadou – a France Under-21 international who looks increasingly impressive in the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old can play central defence or left-back, and could be a useful signing for Man Utd or other top clubs.

We’ve so often seen Dortmund recruit and develop some of the best young players in Europe, with Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland also on their books.

Dan-Axel Zagadou is being linked with Manchester United

Zagadou is another big prospect who could be a solid signing for United in a problem position, but it remains to be seen how much of a priority he is compared to the other names in the report.

If MUFC cannot land someone like Kounde, Zagadou would surely be a fine alternative.

