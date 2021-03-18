AC Milan team news vs Man United: Big Zlatan update, four senior players officially ruled out

AC Milan came to Manchester last week with a host of injury issues, and it still looks like they’ll be missing a few key players going into the game tonight.

The big news this week has surrounded Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he prepared to face his old club. The latest updates suggest that he will be fit enough to play a part, but he just doesn’t have 90 minutes in him so Milan have had to find some alternative options:

Verso #MilanManchester

Stamattina provato #Castillejo falso nove (a causa di tutti gli infortuni in attacco, mentre #Ibrahimovic non ha i novanta minuti) — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) March 18, 2021

Castillejo isn’t a natural striker and that deputy role up front would usually fall to either Ante Rebic or Rafael Leao, but it’s been confirmed that they are still missing for the game alongside the captain Romagnoli and Davide Calabria:

AC Milan confirm Ante Rebic, Alessandro Romagnoli, Davide Calabria & Rafael Leao will be absent against #MUFC in the #UEL tonight https://t.co/FbGr75MCvM — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 18, 2021

While it’s clear that Milan are coming into the game understrength, they were well worth their draw at Old Trafford last week so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need his team to be much better tonight if they want to progress.

The biggest doubt just now surrounds Zlatan and if he’ll start or come on later in the game if Milan need a goal, but it certainly looks like he’s going to play at some point.