Manchester United summer signing Donny van de Beek has not had the best of starts to life at Old Trafford.

Despite looking a star player at Ajax, Van de Beek has not played regularly in his time at Man Utd so far, and Dutch legend Ronald de Boer has spoken about his situation.

De Boer admits he’s spoken to Van de Beek’s agent and that the 23-year-old is not happy at how little he’s played so far, saying that this is not what he’d hoped for when he made the move to United.

However, he also told talkSPORT that Van de Beek is not currently pushing to leave the club, so perhaps there’s some hope for the Netherlands international in the future.

“It’s not true that he asked Man United to leave,” De Boer said.

“His agent also told me that of course he’s not happy that he’s not playing. He’s only had two starts under Solskjaer and that’s not what he hoped for when he joined Man United.

“He’s not worried, of course he wants to play every game. But he’s not worried that he can’t succeed.

“He has to have a review after this year, asking where do I stand? Do I have a possibility to succeed here or not? Otherwise, I have to make a move.

“We will see where he’s heading next year, maybe he stays at Man United or maybe another club is interesting for him.

“But he’s not panicking at all, he told his agent he’s so happy at Man United because the club is one of the best in terms of how they treat him, he feels loved.”

It’s been strange to see Van de Beek overlooked so much by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, though the fine form of players like Scott McTominay and Fred won’t have made it any easier for him to get into the team.

MUFC fans will surely hope the promising young midfielder gets more chances soon, however, as he’s clearly a big talent capable of influencing things from the middle of the park with his passing, creativity and goal threat.

Van de Beek’s struggles have been a mystery to former United ace Luke Chadwick, who recently told CaughtOffside: “It doesn’t look good for Van de Beek in terms of the very limited game time that he’s had.

“Obviously he’s a top class player and is used to playing week in, week out at Ajax. He’ll want to play I’m sure. If he was sold United would probably have to take a hit on the price due to his lack of game time and see what the best business sense is regarding that.

“I’d like to see him stay and show what a fantastic player he could be but it does seem strange that he’s barely kicked a ball all season.”

