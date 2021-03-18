“I’m a massive fan” – Arsenal warned against allowing this hugely underrated star a transfer away

Arsenal have been urged to keep hold of Alexandre Lacazette by Gunners legend Michael Thomas, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

The 1989 Arsenal title hero has made it clear he’s a big fan of Lacazette, despite the Frenchman often seeming to divide opinion due to a somewhat inconsistent spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Thomas thinks Arsenal would do well to keep hold of Lacazette, however, amid some recent transfer rumours suggesting the north Londoners could let him go this summer.

It has been suggested by football.london that Lacazette looks increasingly likely to seal a move away at the end of this season, and while Thomas admits the former Lyon man could contribute a bit more in terms of goals, he likes what he brings to the side with his experience and work rate.

“I’m a massive fan of Lacazette. He’s a player I think is very undervalued by the fans,” Thomas told CaughtOffside.

“But the players on the pitch certainly value what he brings. He battles up top, comes to get the ball and brings others into play.

“Yes he could score a few more but all in all he brings things that others don’t.

“As for keeping him I would like to keep his experience 100%. If he goes then there’s only a limited amount of players on the market that I think could replace him.”

Another player whose Arsenal future is in some doubt is Hector Bellerin, with ESPN claiming he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

The Spain international perhaps hasn’t lived up to the potential he showed as a youngster, and Thomas has named some potential replacements for him in case he does move on.

“Bellerin is clearly influential in the dressing room and is someone that can put in some really god performances on his day,” Thomas said.

“I believe that Cedric has been the better performer of the two this season though.

“I would like to see Achraf Hakimi, Tariq Lamptey or Max Aarons come in if Bellerin is to leave.”

Finally, Thomas also addressed the possibility of a return to Arsenal for Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Things haven’t quite panned out as the Wales international would’ve hoped since he left the Gunners for Juve, and fans have recently been calling for his return.

When asked about this possibility, however, Thomas admitted he had doubts about how realistic it was, whilst adding that the club have young players ready to step up in that position anyway.

“Ramsey is definitely a player I’m sure Arteta would like in his team, but giving his injury worries, age and wages I’m not sure if it would be a viable option,” Thomas said. “Not to mention we will have Joe Willock and Ainsley Maitland-Niles back from loan next season.”