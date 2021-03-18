“Arteta loves to overcomplicate” – These Arsenal fans are gutted with Arteta decision as starting XI vs Olympiacos confirmed

Arsenal’s 3-1 victory last week means this tie should be dead and buried, but Mikel Arteta can’t take any chances and there will be some nerves if Olympiacos can get the first goal.

Winning the Europa League is still Arsenal’s only realistic hope of Champions League football next year, so it leaves Mikel Arteta with some interesting choices to make tonight.

The squad will need some rotation as this game is sandwiched between big matches with Spurs and West Ham, while it’s also likely that the Greek side will need to come out and attack.

Ideally Arsenal need to be solid at the back while having the pace to catch them out on the counter attack, and that’s reflected in the line-up tonight:

The midfield three of Xhaka, Ceballos and Elneny is a more defensive option with Odegaard staying on the bench, but there should be plenty of room for Aubameyang and Pepe to use their pace to cause problems.

It looks like a pretty solid selection and the general reaction is positive, but there are a few gutted fans who were hoping to see Gabriel Martinelli get a chance from the start tonight:

Arteta can easily play Martinelli as LW/RW, so that ESR can play at 10. but no, Arteta chose to play Ceballos at 10 ?? while ESR is literally available. Ceballos always dropped disasterclass in every of his last couple of performances. Arteta loves to overcomplicate himself ? https://t.co/s7yvDAQ81t — Devia (@deviapspt) March 18, 2021

Bruh PLEASE let Martinelli have a go ? — Martinelli_SZN (@MartinelliSZN1) March 18, 2021

No Martinelli again what is going on????? — Emil Ericsson (@emilericsson02) March 18, 2021

What does Martinelli have to do to start? https://t.co/9TiwXXvbtZ — ProjectPartey (@ProjectTeye) March 18, 2021

If Martinelli doesn’t come off the bench we riot….jk……unless #COYG — LT_AFC (@LT_AFC) March 18, 2021

Martinelli should’ve started ? — Passa?? ? (@Sakanellii) March 18, 2021

Hopefully he’ll get a chance to come on fairly early if the tie is completely put to bed, but he’ll be gutted not to get the chance to start tonight.