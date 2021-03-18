Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be risking aggravating some injury troubles that Marcus Rashford appears to be suffering with in starting the forward against AC Milan today.

During the fairly dull first-half of the second-leg of the Europa League knockout tie, BT Sport commentator Ian Darke spoke on the 23-year-old’s body language and noticed his apparent feelings.

Darke admitted that he looked in a ‘bit of discomfort’, whilst he also discussed the strapping/bandaging around Rashford’s ankle with ex-Man United ace and co-commentator Robbie Savage.

Rashford warmed up with some support on his ankles but it was taken off for the match, with Darke and Savage also hinting that the England international wanted the protective measures back on.

Darke rounded off the worrying injury concern for the Red Devils with ‘he didn’t look that comfortable did he?’

Rashford had bandaging on his left ankle before the warm up they took it off and he asked for it to be put back on. Ole is trying to kill my boy. — ?EIIis. (@UtdEIIis) March 18, 2021

Just before the second-half started, United replaced Rashford with a returning from injury player in Paul Pogba. That certainly isn’t encouraging.

This comes just a day after Rashford dismissed talk of potential injury troubles – with questions regarding his shoulder – in the pre-match press conference.

Rashford saw a chunk of last season ruined by an injury, so it won’t please fans to see that the forward has been risked this evening, even though it’s a massive match for the Red Devils.