Chelsea ready to pay €60million for transfer of big-name contract rebel

Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay around €60million for the transfer of Paulo Dybala, who will not renew his contract with Juventus, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Blues would do well to land a big name like Dybala, who is surely going to be available this summer if Juventus don’t want to run the risk of losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

The Argentina international has generally been a star player for Juve for a number of years now, though at the moment he’d look a bit of a risky signing due to his recent dip in form, as well as trouble with injuries.

Still, Dybala is a big name and an exciting talent on his day, and he could surely add something to this Chelsea squad if Thomas Tuchel can get him back to his best.

It might be that the 27-year-old just needs a bit of a change of scene, and he could fit in well at Stamford Bridge due to Tuchel’s style of play.

CFC will surely want to make some changes in attack after unconvincing debut seasons from the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, and Dybala could be ideal if he becomes available.

There have been conflicting Dybala transfer reports emerging today, however, with the Daily Star suggesting the west Londoners have their doubts over Dybala due to his poor recent fitness record, as well as due to the other options they have in that area of the pitch.

Tottenham are also linked as potential suitors for Dybala by the Daily Star.

