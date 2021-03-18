Chelsea have two concerns over Paulo Dybala transfer, with Tottenham deal more likely

Chelsea reportedly have two concerns over sealing a transfer deal for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala this summer.

The Blues look set to be offered the chance to sign Dybala, along with their Premier League and London rivals Tottenham, according to the Daily Star.

However, it seems Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel views the Argentina international as too similar to his other attacking players Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

The report also claims both clubs are concerned about Dybala’s injury record, though it’s suggested that a move to Spurs could be more likely.

Tottenham remain admirers of Dybala, according to the Daily Star, though they may have to sell players before they can pay up for the 27-year-old.

The report states that Dybala would likely cost more than £40million, and that intermediaries have also been offering him to the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Dybala’s stock may have fallen, however, after a difficult season in which he’s scored only two goals in Serie A.

There’s no doubt the South American forward is a fine player on his day, but it remains to be seen if he can consistently perform at the kind of level we saw from him a few years ago.

