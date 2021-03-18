Video: Chelsea fans will love this incredible N’Golo Kante run vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea fans will absolutely love this clip of N’Golo Kante running the length of the pitch towards the end of the Atletico Madrid game.

Watch below as the tireless France international showed his tremendous energy and commitment as he made a run that didn’t even see him get the ball at any point.

His movement, however, helped Chelsea find space elsewhere as they scored their all-important second goal to kill off Atletico…

This is N'Golo Kante in the 94th minute. Duracell pic.twitter.com/ncSAWNE0IQ — Leo Sat (@SignEveryone) March 18, 2021

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Kante is more well known for his hard work in defensive midfield, but he truly has limitless energy and is even ready to bomb forward late on in a game that was pretty safe by this point anyway.

What a guy…Chelsea fans surely wouldn’t swap him for anyone else!

