Menu

Video: Chelsea fans will love this incredible N’Golo Kante run vs Atletico Madrid

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans will absolutely love this clip of N’Golo Kante running the length of the pitch towards the end of the Atletico Madrid game.

Watch below as the tireless France international showed his tremendous energy and commitment as he made a run that didn’t even see him get the ball at any point.

WATCH: More highlights of Kante bossing it vs Atletico Madrid

His movement, however, helped Chelsea find space elsewhere as they scored their all-important second goal to kill off Atletico…

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Kante is more well known for his hard work in defensive midfield, but he truly has limitless energy and is even ready to bomb forward late on in a game that was pretty safe by this point anyway.

More Stories / Latest News
“An absolute machine” – Jurgen Klopp snubs Liverpool stars to name the best player he’s coached
Man United summer signing’s agent has admitted his start at Old Trafford is “not what he hoped for”
Liverpool star emerges as transfer target for Bundesliga giants

What a guy…Chelsea fans surely wouldn’t swap him for anyone else!

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.