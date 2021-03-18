Chelsea’s reported transfer interest in Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala may be serious, according to the latest on the Argentine duo.

The Blues have been linked with a surprise interest in Manchester City striker Aguero by the Daily Mail as the 32-year-old nears the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero would be an exciting addition to strengthen this slightly unconvincing Chelsea attack, and they’ve also been linked with Juventus forward Dybala by the print edition of France Football, as translated by Sport Witness.

Seemingly confirming these major transfer rumours, a Chelsea official is now said to have name-dropped the pair in a chat with ESPN journalist Christian Martin in the Stamford Bridge car park last night.

See below for Martin’s post about it on his official Instagram page…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Martin (@christianmartin03)

It’s not clear how well this translates, as Martin mentions speaking to ‘a Chelsea manager’ as opposed to ‘the Chelsea manager’, so we assume he doesn’t mean Thomas Tuchel here, but some other unspecified club official.

Here’s a translation of his big transfer claim:

Last night leaving the stadium I ran into a Chelsea manager in the parking lot. And he tells me “You always told me that we didn’t bring Argentines. Well that may change soon. Sergio interests us. And a lot. And Dybala too.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt be excited by this news, with these big names clearly on the agenda, according to this reliable source.

