Antonio Conte eyeing transfer swoop for Chelsea player he signed, Blues ace wants the move

Chelsea FC
Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Emerson Palmieri this summer.

Conte brought Emerson to Chelsea during his time in charge of the Blues, and he’s now keen to sign him for current club Inter Milan as well, according to Todo Fichajes.

The Italian tactician could do with more options in the full-back department, as Todo Fichajes claim Ashley Young will likely be leaving the San Siro at the end of the season.

Emerson has often looked a decent player for Chelsea without ever quite doing enough to establish himself as a regular.

In fairness, the Italy international has often faced plenty of competition for a place in the team due to the presence of Marcos Alonso, and later Ben Chilwell.

Emerson may find he gets more opportunities to play at Inter, and Todo Fichajes also state he’s keen on the idea of returning to Serie A.

It might also be good for the 26-year-old to finally get the chance to play under Conte, the man who brought him to Stamford Bridge in the first place but who never got that much time to work with him.

