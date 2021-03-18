Rio Ferdinand pays big compliment to Chelsea’s Kai Havertz by comparing him to former Man Utd team-mate

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has paid a big compliment to Chelsea star Kai Havertz by comparing him to his former Red Devils team-mate Dimitar Berbatov.

The former United and England defender clearly rates Havertz highly, with the Germany international starting to look more like his old self after a slow start to life at Chelsea this season.

Havertz looked one of the most exciting young players in Europe during his time at former club Bayer Leverkusen, earning himself a big move to Stamford Bridge last summer.

It now looks increasingly like we’re seeing what the fuss is about, with Havertz displaying that slick kind of play that Berbatov was so well known for during his time in the Premier League.

The Bulgarian was a big hit for both Tottenham and Man Utd, and Ferdinand sees similarities in how Havertz likes to play the game.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the pundit said: “Not all players come here and hit the ground running. Buy you can see the quality is there.

“We saw when he was at Bayer Leverkusen in previous years that he is a hugely talented footballer and it is going to take him time.

“But in the end, he will get there because he is somebody who has a good feel for the game.

“He reminds me a little of Berbatov in how cool, calm and collected he is.

“He is very silky, he plays on the edge of the game a little bit at times, and drifts about.

“Once he gets that part of his game, I think everything will fall into place.”

