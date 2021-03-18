Contact made: Man United may lose star this summer as club legend maintains contact over transfer

Initially it looked stuck on that Man United would keep Edinson Cavani around next season, but his injury troubles have led to some doubts.

There’s still no sign of an extension being signed or an option being taken up so that does allow other sides to make a move, and a report from Infobae has indicated that Boca Juniors are doing all they can to bring him in.

Firstly they’re arranging for one of their foreign players to apply for an Argentine passport so that would free up a spot for him in the squad, but they’ve also got club legend Juan Roman Riquelme involved.

Riquelme is currently involved behind the scenes in a vice-president role, and it’s suggested that he’s in regular contact with Cavani in an attempt to persuade him to join the club this summer.

It sounds like Cavani is keen to move to Boca and he would become the undoubted star of their attack so that will also appeal to him, but the door hasn’t been closed on another year at Old Trafford.

He’s the only striker they have that can bring some physicality to the strike force so he would need to be replaced if he does leave, but it’s likely that a decision won’t be made until the end of the season.