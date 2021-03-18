Forgotten Newcastle United star tipped for recall ahead of huge game with Brighton

Sometimes it’s easy to purely get bogged down in goalscoring stats when it comes to selecting a striker, but we’ve reached the point of the season where desperation starts to take over.

Newcastle United are currently sliding towards relegation at an alarming rate, so the game against Brighton on Saturday evening is going to be absolutely huge.

Newcastle could even start the game in the relegation zone if Fulham can find a way to beat Leeds tomorrow night, so it could be time for a different approach against Brighton.

The Boot Room have reported that a few Newcastle fans have been calling for Andy Carroll to start the game, while there are some pretty obvious pros and cons to that.

On the negative side he’s only scored once all season, he’s barely played so he’ll be short of match fitness and it’s hard to see him being overly confident either.

You also have to consider that nobody is really going to want to defend against him, he’s a weapon in the air and he could be useful in both boxes when it comes to set pieces, and games like this tend to be decided by a set piece when it’s tight.

You can argue that his presence would dictate that Newcastle would need to go direct but it’s not like Steve Bruce has been employing some kind of free-flowing, Joga Bonito style this season either, so perhaps it is time to try something new.

It’s also likely that nerves will be high in this game and the technical players may not have the time or space to play, so perhaps the time has come to purely target physical miss-matches in the hope that it provides the vital edge.