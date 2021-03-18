Erling Haaland tells Mino Raiola the transfer he wants over Chelsea and Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has reportedly told his agent Mino Raiola that he’d like to seal a transfer to Real Madrid.

And according to Todo Fichajes, the Norway international has even decided he’d be willing to spend another year at Dortmund to wait for a move to Real Madrid over the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Haaland is likely to be one of the most in-demand players over upcoming future transfer windows, with the 20-year-old showing himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football.

Real Madrid could undoubtedly do with a top signing like that up front, with Haaland looking like one of the few players who could realistically replace club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is a blow for Premier League giants Chelsea and City, though, as they also look in need of new strikers this summer.

Sergio Aguero is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and will be a very tough player to replace, with Haaland perhaps the ideal candidate.

However, Chelsea also need to bolster their attack after a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge from Timo Werner.

It would be exciting to see a talent like Haaland in England at some point, but this report very much suggests he’s eager to get a move to Real Madrid, and that he’s willing to wait in order to get it.

