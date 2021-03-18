Chelsea consider La Liga forward as alternative to Erling Haaland transfer

Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer deal for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix ahead of the summer.

However, it seems the Portugal international is only likely to be targeted as an alternative if they miss out on Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Don Balon.

The Blues could do with making changes up front this summer after the poor form of Timo Werner, and Haaland has been strongly linked as a top target by the Daily Star.

However, Felix could also be a tempting option for Chelsea, with the 21-year-old looking another of Europe’s most promising young talents right now.

Felix first burst onto the scene at Benfica before a big move to Atletico, where he’s not always looked quite as convincing in Diego Simeone’s tactical setup, which is a bit on the defensive side.

One imagines a flair player like Felix could do a lot better under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, should the opportunity arise.

Fans of the west London giants will just hope the club can have a bit more success with their signings this year as so many of their big-money purchases from last summer have proven a bit of a disappointment.

As well as Werner, we’re yet to really see the best of the likes of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech or Ben Chilwell at Stamford Bridge.

