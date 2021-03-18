Leeds United star left out of international squad amid fears he’s contracted Covid-19

It’s easy to forget that players can’t pick up various different viruses, but the mind immediately goes to Covid-19 if anyone is left out of a matchday squad due to illness.

That’s been the case for Liam Cooper after he was forced to miss the recent Leeds United clash with Chelsea, and it’s now being reported that it’s because he’s isolating after contracting the virus.

They point to comments from a recent podcast by The Athletic’s Phil Hay, and it would mean that Cooper would likely miss at least two weeks as he isolates.

Interestingly Marcelo Bielsa hasn’t addressed the rumours so it’s not been confirmed by the club, but he’s also been left out of the most recent Scotland squad so again that points to something major being up.

Of course there will always be fears that he might lose his place if he misses a few games but the main priority needs to be the health of Cooper and his family at this point, but it will be interesting to see when he’s fit to return.