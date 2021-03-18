Leicester City could take advantage of positive relations to land 20-goal striker this summer

It’s common to see the bigger clubs find partnerships with foreign teams in the modern game, and it looks like Leicester City could benefit from their partnership with Belgian side OH Leuven.

It tends to be the case that Leicester’s younger players head to Belgium on loan to gain further experience, but there could be a transfer the other way after Thomas Henry’s impressive season.

The big striker has scored 20 times in 27 games which is impressive at any level, and a report from the Leicester Mercury has indicated that Brendan Rodgers is looking to sign him this summer.

It’s suggested that there is plenty of interest in the striker, but Leicester’s relationship with Leuven should make the deal easier as they’re both owned by the King Power group.

Interestingly they point to potential interest from Besiktas so the competition for his signature is clearly there, but they go on to say that the player himself has admitted he would rather move to England so that also goes in Leicester’s favour.

He stands at 191cm tall so he’s a weapon in the air as you would expect, but you can also see that he has some technical ability as well so he could be a good signing as Rodgers looks for more options up front:

Pictures from Belgian Pro League