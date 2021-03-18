Barcelona are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson as he considers his future at Anfield.

According to Don Balon, the Scotland international is a player on the radar of new Barca president Joan Laporta, and the Catalan giants could have some luck in snapping him up as he’s very seriously considering leaving his current club.

Robertson has been a star player for Liverpool but may well want a new challenge after recently helping them win the Champions League and the Premier League, with the team suffering a major dip in form this season.

Don Balon claim Barcelona want Robertson as they could do with a long-term replacement for Jordi Alba, and the 27-year-old certainly seems like an ideal candidate.

Robertson’s attacking play down Liverpool’s left flank has made him a key part of the Reds’ recent success, and it makes sense that he’d also fit in with the Barcelona style of football.

Still, one imagines LFC will do all they can to ensure Robertson stays at the club for as long as possible.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.