Liverpool star emerges as transfer target for Bundesliga giants

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Belgium international has had some great moments in his Anfield career, but is no longer a first-team regular after struggling to make much of an impact beyond one or two memorable moments in big games.

Origi notably scored twice in that famous 4-0 Champions League semi-final win over Barcelona, before also netting in the win over Tottenham in that season’s final.

Now, however, Origi is likely heading for the exit as Football Insider claim Dortmund are interested in the 25-year-old, who could leave Liverpool for as little as £12million.

The Reds would probably do well to offload some unwanted squad players this summer, as they look in need of a bit of a shake-up after a hugely disappointing season.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.

Liverpool fans will no doubt hope they can raise some funds by letting backup players like Origi leave, before reinvesting that money on better players to improve their first XI.

Origi could also do well to move to Dortmund and enjoy the chance to play more often in a less competitive league.