Man United eye big-name swap transfer to beat Chelsea to star this summer as he seeks transfer after Champions League exit

Atletico Madrid could still have a great season if they go on to win La Liga, but there are some serious signs that they are running out of steam at the wrong time.

Chelsea advanced fairly comfortably in the Champions League and every league game seems like a struggle just now, so there is a chance that they could lose some big names in the summer.

A report from Todofichajes has even indicated that Jan Oblak wants to move on after Atleti’s defeat last night, and it’s Man United and Chelsea who would be the most likely destinations.

It’s suggested that his release clause sits at €120m but neither side is willing to go that high, but Chelsea would be willing to test their resolve with an opening offer of €80m.

They still haven’t found their long term answer in goal as Edouard Mendy is up and down with his performances, but Man United also want to overhaul their goalkeeping position.

Their offer would be different as they would be willing to offer David de Gea in exchange so he would return to his first club, while there would also be some money involved in that transfer too.

United’s offer could be more attractive to Atleti as it does solve the issue of trying to find a replacement, but Oblak is legitimately one of the best keepers in the world so they won’t want to lose him if it’s possible.

That suggests it will come down to the player making it clear that he wants to move, but he would clearly be a huge upgrade for both sides.