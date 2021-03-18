Manchester United have reportedly been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to Don Balon, the La Liga outfit’s transfer chief Monchi is already looking for a replacement for Kounde as he’s strongly linked as a target for Man Utd.

The 22-year-old looks a hugely impressive performer and could make a fine signing for the Red Devils in a problem position if they can indeed get a deal done.

It’s been clear for some time now that Harry Maguire needs a better partner alongside him in defence, and Kounde seems ideal to provide an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Don Balon suggest it looks like United can seal a deal for Kounde at around €60million, and that Monchi is already working to try and find a replacement on the cheap.

Sevilla have a fine record in the transfer market thanks to Monchi’s fine work at the club, so they’ll no doubt be unearthing another top talent like Kounde before too long.

For now, however, United fans can perhaps start to get excited that things seem to be moving in the right direction for them with regards to their pursuit of the France Under-21 international.

Is Erling Haaland actually a ‘robot built and controlled by his father Alf-Inge Haaland’? Read more.