According to an exclusive report from our friends at Stretty News, Manchester United have now withdrawn their interest in recruiting Celtic talent Vincent Angelini.

Stretty News first reported that the Red Devils were sounding out a move for the 17-year-old last month. United’s decision against a move for the goalkeepers comes hours after he rejected a new contract.

It’s added that a host of clubs are keen on the ace, who holds dual-nationality with Scotland and Italy, due to the fact that Angelini’s contract expires in the summer.

Stretty News name Everton, Fulham, Brighton and Leeds United as Premier League sides that have enquired about the ace, whilst homeland giants Juventus, AC Milan and Lazio are also eyeing a deal.

It’s suggested that Angelini will make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see where Angelini lands, it looks to be a considerable loss for Celtic on the way, with the youngster able to leave for a club playing in a more high-profile competition.