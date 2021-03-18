Solskjaer names the Man United youngster he’s “looking forward” to seeing more of next season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has handed a surprise lifeline to young right-back Diogo Dalot after his impressive loan spell at AC Milan this season.

The Portugal international never really managed to establish himself as a regular under Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils boss now insists the player is in his plans for next season and that he’s looking forward to having him back.

“The plan was always for Diogo this season… well, the main thing for Diogo was to be fit,” Solskjaer is quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He never managed to be fit for a long spell when he was here because of injuries and now he’s kept fit all season and been available for them.

“He’s playing at a big club, big expectations, great history of the club. It’s been a good year for him.

“So, of course, I’ve been very pleased with his development this season, he’s our player and I’m looking forward to having him back.”

This shows just how well Dalot has done with his opportunity to play more regularly with Milan, as it would otherwise have been hard to see him getting into the Man Utd team ahead of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Still, it seems the 21-year-old could still have a bright future with United, and fans will no doubt be keen to have him as an extra option next season.

Even if Wan-Bissaka is the more solid and consistent performer at full-back, Dalot perhaps has a bit more to offer going forward so could give United something different in some games.

