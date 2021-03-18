West Ham United are reportedly clear to seal the transfer of Inter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino for just €8million this January.

The Uruguay international is no longer a regular at Inter and could be on his way out of the San Siro on the cheap at the end of the season.

According to Calciomercato, Vecino is now being made available for a bargain fee of just €8m, which could be good news for West Ham fans.

The Hammers were first in for Vecino in January but failed to agree a deal for the 29-year-old on that occasion.

Still, it now looks like a move is increasingly likely for Vecino as Inter look to make some changes to their squad in the summer.

The Serie A giants will, like many clubs right now, be feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, so may need to trim down their squad to ease the pressure on their wage bill.