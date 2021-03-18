‘My club’ – These Arsenal fans react after learning that team follows porn account in bizarre Twitter finding

Eagle-eyed users of Twitter who are fans of football have noticed a very embarrassing situation involving Arsenal football club today.

It has emerged that Arsenal follow a porn account on Twitter, with the tag ‘AdultShowoff’ and a name of ‘+18’ followed by the fire emoji.

The account appears to be one that shares clips from adult videos, rather than posting their own NSFW content. Regardless, it clearly seems to be of Arsenal’s liking and they want to see it on their timelines.

It’s not quite clear how this was initially discovered, but the evidence is all there, perhaps the best explanation is that a mutual follower of both chanced upon the finding whilst taking in the adult content.

Some of the club’s fans have responded to the bizarre discovery with ‘my club’, whilst one stated that is why the Gunners are the ‘biggest’ club in London.

Here’s how some of the club’s fans have reacted to the findings:

My Club??? — Mraboza (@mraboza) March 18, 2021

This is why we’re the biggest club in london — 24!? (@cereal24reiss) March 18, 2021

MY CLUB ??? — ??/ ? (@AFCEmre) March 18, 2021

Hi Admin you could have followed me you know?? pic.twitter.com/MxDGkZnw2b — _Kojo MegaMind? (@KojoMegaMind) March 18, 2021

Can do this but can’t follow me back @Arsenal — Ben ? (@BenGunner34) March 18, 2021

allow us we’re tenth — ???? (@savagekyoshi) March 18, 2021

This has all come to the fore as Arsenal face Olympiacos in the second-leg of their Europa League knockout tie, perhaps the club’s Twitter admin should rectify this blip as soon as possible.

It’s a brilliant show of support to those in the adult film industry, but a follow may be a bit controversial considering the young age of some of the club’s following on Twitter.