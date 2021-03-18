Menu

(Photo) – Kolar’s nasty cut and bloody face after horror kick from Rangers star Kemar Roofe left keeper needing to be stretchered off

Europa League
Posted by

A picture has now emerged of how the face of Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was left after a nasty challenge from Kemar Roofe in his side’s dispatching off Rangers in the Europa League.

In the 60th minute of the second-leg tie, Roofe tried to latch onto the end of a long ball, with the striker jumping up to control the ball as Kolar rushed out to collect.

Of course Roofe’s leg was fully outstretched and his high challenge to win the ball ultimately left his boots cutting across the face of the Slavia Prague keeper.

A straight red card was rightfully shown by the referee, whilst Kolar had to be stretchered off the field following the incident.

An image has now gone viral of Kolar’s face in the dressing room after Slavia knocked Rangers out, the Czech Republic international has been left with a massive cut across his forehead, as well as one under his left eye.

See More: Video: Rangers’ Europa hopes in tatters as Kemar Roofe sees a straight red for almost taking the keeper’s head off

This is how Kolar looked after he was initially bandaged up:

More Stories / Latest News
Contact made: Man United may lose star this summer as club legend maintains contact over transfer
Man United eye big-name swap transfer to beat Chelsea to star this summer as he seeks transfer after Champions League exit
Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho personally applauds Dinamo Zagreb with dressing room visit in classy gesture after latest Tottenham collapse

Thankfully, Roofe’s boot didn’t manage to cut into Kolar’s eye.

Leon Balogun was also sent off for Rangers just over 10 minutes after this incident, quite the dramatic and explosive exit for the Scottish champions from Europe.

More Stories Kemar Roofe Ondrej Kolar slavia prague

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.