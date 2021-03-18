(Photo) – Kolar’s nasty cut and bloody face after horror kick from Rangers star Kemar Roofe left keeper needing to be stretchered off

A picture has now emerged of how the face of Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar was left after a nasty challenge from Kemar Roofe in his side’s dispatching off Rangers in the Europa League.

In the 60th minute of the second-leg tie, Roofe tried to latch onto the end of a long ball, with the striker jumping up to control the ball as Kolar rushed out to collect.

Of course Roofe’s leg was fully outstretched and his high challenge to win the ball ultimately left his boots cutting across the face of the Slavia Prague keeper.

A straight red card was rightfully shown by the referee, whilst Kolar had to be stretchered off the field following the incident.

An image has now gone viral of Kolar’s face in the dressing room after Slavia knocked Rangers out, the Czech Republic international has been left with a massive cut across his forehead, as well as one under his left eye.

?? Slavia Prague win away at Rangers to progress to the quarter-finals of the #UEL . But it came at a cost, particularly for goalkeeper Ond?ej Kolá? who was on the end of a very high boot from Kemar Roofe. pic.twitter.com/rgJqp1g4p6 — FotMob (@FotMob) March 18, 2021

This is how Kolar looked after he was initially bandaged up:

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ond?ej Kolá? after the collision with Kemar Roofe ? pic.twitter.com/BHlX6uFXEj — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

Thankfully, Roofe’s boot didn’t manage to cut into Kolar’s eye.

Leon Balogun was also sent off for Rangers just over 10 minutes after this incident, quite the dramatic and explosive exit for the Scottish champions from Europe.