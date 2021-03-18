Starting XI’s confirmed for Man United vs AC Milan – Pioli makes a huge call with Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan go into the second leg in pole position after their away goal at Old Trafford last week, so Man United will need to come out and attack tonight.

The midfield pairing of Fred and McTominay is fine when they need to be defensive but Solskjaer did have the option to mix things up and bring Pogba or van de Beek back into the starting line-up tonight, but it looks like he’s decided to play it safe instead:

You have to fancy that Pogba would’ve played if he was fully fit, but there is plenty of quality on the bench to change the game if needed.

The biggest news with the AC Milan starting XI also comes with their bench, as it appears that Zlatan isn’t fit enough to play the full game tonight:

Milan are unable to call on Ante Rebic, Mario Mandzukic or Rafael Leao for the game tonight so it will be a makeshift effort up front, so United need to use that to their advantage and take control of the game right from the kick-off tonight.