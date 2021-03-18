Summer exit looks likely for Chelsea star as the club pull out of contract talks

It’s expected that Chelsea will be active again in the transfer market this summer, but they will need to balance that out by getting rid of a few players.

Last summer saw plenty of arrivals without any notable names moving on, but there simply isn’t room in the squad for everyone as it is so exits have to be expected this summer.

Tammy Abraham’s status at the club isn’t completely clear as he’s played in plenty of games this season, but you do get the impression that he wants to be a regular starter but Tuchel only sees him as a rotational player.

That makes him a candidate for a move this summer, and a report from ESPN actually makes it sound pretty likely.

It’s confirmed that talks were underway for an extended contract that would tie him down for multiple years, but those talks have since been called off and Chelsea want to wait until the summer before making a further decision.

It essentially sounds like they want to add a megastar number 9 in the transfer window and Abraham may have to move on if that happens, so they don’t want give him a new contract until that situation is sorted.

His current deal does run until 2023 so it might not be a pressing issue, but the best time to sell a player is when they have two years left on their deal so everything does point to him leaving.

It’s a tough one for the fans because he did come through the academy so it’s always hard to move on from one of your own, but you also have to wonder if he’s good enough to play in the role that he wants.

You wouldn’t think of Abraham as a starter for a team which expects to win the Champions League or the Premier League and that has to be what Chelsea are aspiring to, so perhaps a move to another club where he can be the main man would be the best outcome for everyone.