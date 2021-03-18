“That depends on Arsenal” – Outstanding Gunners loanee hints he may go on loan again next season

There’s certainly space at Arsenal for some more centre backs next season after the departures of Mustafi and Sokratis, while David Luiz could also be on his way this summer.

You have to think that William Saliba will finally get his chance to challenge for a first team role next season, but it’s not really clear what the club have planned for Dinos Mavropanos.

The Greek defender struggled to get into the first team in recent years and it looked like his stock would fall further after he picked up a nasty injury on loan at Stuttgart this season.

Thankfully he’s been able to bounce back in a big way with a string of impressive performances, and it’s reached a point where Arsenal have a decision to make over his future.

He’s shown enough to suggest he could be a useful squad player, but it sounds like he would be open to staying at Stuttgart again next season – Quotes from Get Football News Germany:

“My deal with Stuttgart ends in the summer and then I will be returning to Arsenal, but I can imagine spending another year here because I feel comfortable and the Bundesliga is very challenging.”

Their Sporting Director Sven Mislintat also spoke out on the matter, and it’s clear that the club would like to bring him back:

“We are super happy that he has been a regular starter in recent weeks. We would like to keep him on loan for another season if possible, but that depends on Arsenal.”

Another loan spell could end up being the best thing for him, but it doesn’t look like his Arsenal career is finished just yet either.