Some Arsenal fans have criticised club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a ‘rubbish’ first-half in the second-leg of the Europa League knockout tie against Olympiacos.

One fan also claimed that Aubameyang has ‘no desire’ for the team, with such reaction certainly not ideal for the striker after he was dropped for the win against Spurs for arriving late, here he is in traffic.

Some of the Arsenal faithful have called for Mikel Arteta to replace Aubameyang with exciting prospect Gabriel Martinelli.

In a relatively dull opening 45 minutes, the Gunners’ best chance fell to the skipper, but Aubameyang somehow fired above the bar from close range.

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Aubameyang’s performance so far:

Auba has no desire. Arsenal looks far better without Auba in the team. — Blank (@huma4n) March 18, 2021

Aubameyang doesn’t know how to play football. With the exception of his goals, his all round play in games is completely rubbish. ? — Somtoochukwu Franklin (@Franklinoh) March 18, 2021

Sorry to say, Pepe and Aubameyang needs to step up in the second half, they only played rubbish so far ? — Chineze (Ex Mrs Walcott ? Ozil’s bae? (@Amchizzy) March 18, 2021

horiffic first half bring Martinelli on Auba aint serious — KZ (@afcKZ_) March 18, 2021

Bring on Martinelli for Aubameyang!! — ??? (@TylerAFC_) March 18, 2021

Aubameyang is playing against us brother — 7Scribe (@Munyajuniorm) March 18, 2021

Watching paint dry is more exciting than this boring performance — OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) March 18, 2021

It did seem like Aubameyang was on the up for the Gunners recently after a difficult start to the season, but the drama against Spurs and a so far unconvincing display against Olympiacos may derail the star.

Arsenal hold a 3-2 aggregate lead as it stands, they have a considerable advantage having won 3-1 away from home in the first-leg, but once again this team are making things difficult for themselves.