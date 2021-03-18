Menu

These Arsenal fans slam star with ‘no desire’ after ‘rubbish’ first-half against Olympiacos

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans have criticised club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a ‘rubbish’ first-half in the second-leg of the Europa League knockout tie against Olympiacos.

One fan also claimed that Aubameyang has ‘no desire’ for the team, with such reaction certainly not ideal for the striker after he was dropped for the win against Spurs for arriving late, here he is in traffic.

Some of the Arsenal faithful have called for Mikel Arteta to replace Aubameyang with exciting prospect Gabriel Martinelli.

In a relatively dull opening 45 minutes, the Gunners’ best chance fell to the skipper, but Aubameyang somehow fired above the bar from close range.

See More: Video: Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe leathered in the face after collision with ex-teammate Sokratis in moment that left both hurt

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Aubameyang’s performance so far:

More Stories / Latest News
Starting XI’s confirmed for Man United vs AC Milan – Pioli makes a huge call with Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Man United withdraw interest in in-demand goalkeeper despite ace rejecting contract offer from current club
Video: Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe leathered in the face after collision with ex-teammate Sokratis in moment that left both hurt

It did seem like Aubameyang was on the up for the Gunners recently after a difficult start to the season, but the drama against Spurs and a so far unconvincing display against Olympiacos may derail the star.

Arsenal hold a 3-2 aggregate lead as it stands, they have a considerable advantage having won 3-1 away from home in the first-leg, but once again this team are making things difficult for themselves.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Mikel Arteta olympiacos Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.