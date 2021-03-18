Menu

Tottenham star eyed for transfer back to former club

Wolves are reportedly already eyeing up a possible transfer return for Tottenham right-back Matt Doherty.

The Republic of Ireland international was a star performer for Wolves for many years and it would no doubt be tempting for them to bring him back.

Doherty only just left Wolves for Tottenham last summer, but has struggled to show his best form for his new club.

According to Football Insider, this could already see him make a speedy move back to Molineux for below the £16million he moved for last year.

Wolves fans would no doubt love to see Doherty back at the club, but Tottenham supporters will be disappointed with how this signing has worked out.

Doherty clearly has plenty of talent but just doesn’t seem to have settled in Jose Mourinho’s side for one reason or another.

Spurs have had a poor season overall so that perhaps hasn’t helped, but it makes sense that they might now look to make changes in the summer.

