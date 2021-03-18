Menu

Video: Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe leathered in the face after collision with ex-teammate Sokratis in moment that left both hurt

Just five minutes into this evening’s Europa League knockout tie, Arsenal were hit with an injury worry after an unfortunate collision involving Emile Smith Rowe and ex-Gunners star Sokratis.

Smith Rowe fired a shot towards goal, which Sokratis slid down to block, the ball then ricocheted off of the centre-back’s foot and right into the face of the Arsenal starlet.

Sokratis was also seen groaning in serious pain after the block left him unintentionally stamped on by Smith Rowe. Both players were down for a little while.

Thankfully both players were fine after receiving some treatment and able to continue.

