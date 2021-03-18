Menu

Video: Man United fans will love van de Beek’s reaction to Pogba goal amid rumours of a summer transfer

Manchester United FC
We all expect every player to hit the ground running in the modern game after a big transfer, but it’s easy to forget that some stars will need more time to adjust.

The step up from Ajax to Man United is huge so it’s no surprise that Donny van de Beek has struggled this season, but it’s also led to rumours of an exit already:

Time will tell if they are really true, but he looks delighted and goes out of his way to congratulate Pogba on his goal against AC Milan tonight – something that doesn’t really fit as the actions of a disgruntled player who wants to leave.

