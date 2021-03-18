Video: Nervous times for Arsenal as their bogeyman El-Arabi fires Olympiacos in front

Mikel Arteta spoke in his press conference this week about Olympiacos striker Youssef El-Arabi’s record against Arsenal, and he’s just struck again to make this tie a little more interesting tonight.

There’s some nice work on the counter attack and he does well to throw in a few stepovers to confuse the Arsenal defence, but it looks like it takes a huge deflection to catch the keeper out:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Youssef El-Arabi ????? scoring against Arsenal. ? pic.twitter.com/EK6Zs43Srz — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

The Greek side still need two more goals to advance, but this puts a bit of pressure on Arsenal now.