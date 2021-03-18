Video: Nervous times for Arsenal as their bogeyman El-Arabi fires Olympiacos in front

Mikel Arteta spoke in his press conference this week about Olympiacos striker Youssef El-Arabi’s record against Arsenal, and he’s just struck again to make this tie a little more interesting tonight.
There’s some nice work on the counter attack and he does well to throw in a few stepovers to confuse the Arsenal defence, but it looks like it takes a huge deflection to catch the keeper out:
Pictures from RMC Sport
The Greek side still need two more goals to advance, but this puts a bit of pressure on Arsenal now.
4 – Olympiakos forward Youssef El-Arabi is just the fourth player to score in three consecutive matches against Arsenal in major European competition, after Lionel Messi (March 2016), Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski (both March 2017). Company. #UEL pic.twitter.com/LxtRdyUJuj
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 18, 2021