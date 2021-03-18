Video: No penalty for Man United as Dan James goes down under a heavy challenge from Chelsea loanee Tomori

It’s easy to think that anytime a player goes down under contact in the box then it has to be a penalty, but this could simply be a case of a defender using their physicality to their advantage.

Dan James felt like he had a penalty shout tonight against AC Milan, and it’s an interesting one when you look at the different angles:

The first angle makes it look like Tomori absolutely thunders into him, so you can see why James is looking at the ref.

The second angle is less incriminating as he gets across James to sweep the ball away, and the contact with James looks more like they’re jostling for position rather than a foul.

It’s probably given as a foul if this happened the other way round, but it doesn’t appear to be an overly controversial call.