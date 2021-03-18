Video: Paul Pogba tricks AC Milan with clever fake shot to score for Man United as Donnarumma and Co. are duped

In the 47th minute of tonight’s all-important Europa League encounter between Manchester United and AC Milan, Paul Pogba inspired the Red Devils less than three minutes after entering the pitch.

Pogba was a halftime substitute for United, replacing Marcus Rashford after the star’s injury ‘discomfort’ become very noticeable.

Danger was sparked when Bruno Fernandes pinged a ball over to Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of the box, the full-back picked out Dan James, who saw a shot at goal blocked.

The ball bundled away to the far post, were Fred showed tenacity to barge off Pierre Kalulu, before winning the ball back after an audacious back-heel attempt.

Pogba eventually collected the ball just a couple of yards out, dummying Franck Kessie and United target Gianluigi Donnarumma with a lovely fake shot, before he tucked the ball into the roof of the net.

? 46′ Paul Pogba gets subbed on

? 48′ Paul Pogba scores A vital goal for Man United! ? pic.twitter.com/UuPxhGWTzj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 18, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News BT Sport commentator notices that Man United star looked in ‘discomfort’ against AC Milan in worrying injury concern Video: No penalty for Man United as Dan James goes down under a heavy challenge from Chelsea loanee Tomori “That depends on Arsenal” – Outstanding Gunners loanee hints he may go on loan again next season

It’s another important goal from Pogba for United this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be absolutely delighted with the Frenchman’s potentially game-winning impact off the bench.