Video: Rangers’ Europa hopes in tatters as Kemar Roofe sees a straight red for almost taking the keeper’s head off

Kemar Roofe produced one of the moments of Rangers’ Europa League campaign earlier in the season with an amazing goal from the halfway line, but he might just have left them in tatters.

This is always going to come down to different opinions over whether he’s simply trying to play the ball or if he’s being stupid going with his foot that high, but it’s a straight red and Rangers are now down a goal and a man:

Pictures from RMC Sport