Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho personally applauds Dinamo Zagreb with dressing room visit in classy gesture after latest Tottenham collapse

Jose Mourinho showed his respect immediately after Tottenham were knocked out of the Europa League by Dinamo Zagreb, with a classy personal gesture after Spurs’ shock collapse.

The North London outfit, who lost their big rivalry clash to Arsenal on the weekend, entered the second-leg with a 2-0 aggregate lead but squandered that and were knocked out in a 3-0 defeat.

Mislav Orsic was inspired for the Croatian outfit, first bagging a brace to send the tie to extra-time before burying Spurs’ hopes with another beautiful goal to leave them jolted after 120 minutes of action.

Footage has now emerged of Mourinho heading to Zagreb’s home dressing room and applauding the entire team, with the players certainly appreciating the gesture from the football icon.

Jose Mourinho, maç?n ard?ndan Dinamo Zagreb’in soyunma odas?na gidip rakip oyuncular? tebrik etti ??pic.twitter.com/OvXobChe22 — Goal Türkiye (@GoalTurkiye) March 18, 2021

Spurs reached a new level of collapse on the relatively big stage tonight as they lost to a side that have just had their manager, Zoram Mamic, resign after being sentenced to just shy of five years in prison.

After such a shocking and outburst-sparking defeat, it shows Mourinho’s true class to pay respect to the men and entire club that have made Croatia proud tonight.