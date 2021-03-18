Menu

Video: Spurs on the verge of Europa League exit as Orsic completes his hat trick for Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham FC


This always looked like the kind of game that Jose Mourinho would suck the life out of as Spurs quietly progressed, but the tide started to turn after Mislav Orsic opened the scoring with a beauty in the second half.

He scored again to force the game to extra time, and his hat trick goal means Spurs are now on the verge of crashing out of the competition:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Spurs still have ten minutes to put this right, but it would be a real shocker after winning the first leg 2-0.

