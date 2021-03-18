West Ham are reportedly among the clubs leading the chase for the transfer of in-demand Crystal Palace wonderkid Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The talented 18-year-old looks to be a huge prospect and it looks like he won’t be sticking around at Palace for much longer as a long list of clubs eye up a deal.

West Ham are among those working to sign Rak-Sakyi, but they could also face competition from Everton and Celtic, as well as some teams in the Bundesliga.

Rak-Sakyi is a skilful, technical player who could have a big future in the game, and he seems like he’d be a fine fit for West Ham’s style of play.

The east Londoners have a proud record when it comes to promoting and developing youth, so it could be a good move for him, even if he has other tempting options.

West Ham fans will hope to see more on this player in the weeks and months ahead, but a report from the Mail suggests the Hammers are in as strong a position as anyone to pounce for the teenager.