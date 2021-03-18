Menu

West Ham rival Premier League clubs for transfer of Crystal Palace wonderkid

Crystal Palace FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham are reportedly among the clubs leading the chase for the transfer of in-demand Crystal Palace wonderkid Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The talented 18-year-old looks to be a huge prospect and it looks like he won’t be sticking around at Palace for much longer as a long list of clubs eye up a deal.

MORE: West Ham transfer plans revealed, including decision on Man Utd loanee Jesse Lingard

West Ham are among those working to sign Rak-Sakyi, but they could also face competition from Everton and Celtic, as well as some teams in the Bundesliga.

Rak-Sakyi is a skilful, technical player who could have a big future in the game, and he seems like he’d be a fine fit for West Ham’s style of play.

The east Londoners have a proud record when it comes to promoting and developing youth, so it could be a good move for him, even if he has other tempting options.

More Stories / Latest News
Reliable source provides update on David Moyes Celtic job rumours
Chelsea consider La Liga forward as alternative to Erling Haaland transfer
Arsenal decide how much they’re ready to pay Real Madrid for Martin Odegaard transfer

West Ham fans will hope to see more on this player in the weeks and months ahead, but a report from the Mail suggests the Hammers are in as strong a position as anyone to pounce for the teenager.

More Stories Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.