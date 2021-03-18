Reliable source provides update on David Moyes Celtic job rumours

West Ham fans may be concerned about the rumours at the moment linking manager David Moyes with the vacancy at Celtic.

The Hoops recently parted company with Neil Lennon and Moyes has been linked as a replacement, though he’s one of a number of potential candidates.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, and one can imagine Moyes would be tempted by such a prestigious club.

However, the reliable Ex-WHUFC employee has responded to the recent speculation and sounds confident that the Hammers won’t be losing their manager.

“Don’t think so,” he said on The West Ham Way podcast when asked if there was any danger of Moyes leaving the Hammers for Celtic.

“I think he wants to stay at West Ham.”

West Ham have over-achieved this season thanks to some fine work by Moyes, and he could undoubtedly do a fine job for Celtic.

It seems WHUFC supporters can probably relax for the time being, however.