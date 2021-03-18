Menu

West Ham transfer insider reveals the club’s top summer target

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham’s summer transfer plans have been revealed by a reliable club insider.

Well-known, reliable Twitter source Ex-WHU Employee has claimed that Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is the club’s priority for the summer window.

MORE: West Ham cleared to sign star for just €8million after first trying in January

Armstrong has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring a hugely impressive 19 goals in 31 games to get himself onto the radar of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are also among the teams to be rumoured to be showing an interest in the 24-year-old, but it also seems he’s a top priority for West Ham.

Speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, the ex-employee said: “I think Armstrong has always been one of the top ones because Moyes likes the impact that Bowen has had.

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer boost for Manchester United as club already looking for replacement for Red Devils target
Horrific Barcelona transfer decision somehow gets even worse as they miss out on windfall
AC Milan team news vs Man United: Big Zlatan update, four senior players officially ruled out

“He wants another player who’s proven in England. He’s more keen to buy domestically than abroad.”

The Hammers would do well to strengthen up front this summer as it remains one area of weakness in their squad despite this outstanding season.

More Stories Adam Armstrong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.