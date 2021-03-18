West Ham’s summer transfer plans have been revealed by a reliable club insider.

Well-known, reliable Twitter source Ex-WHU Employee has claimed that Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong is the club’s priority for the summer window.

Armstrong has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring a hugely impressive 19 goals in 31 games to get himself onto the radar of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle are also among the teams to be rumoured to be showing an interest in the 24-year-old, but it also seems he’s a top priority for West Ham.

Speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, the ex-employee said: “I think Armstrong has always been one of the top ones because Moyes likes the impact that Bowen has had.

“He wants another player who’s proven in England. He’s more keen to buy domestically than abroad.”

The Hammers would do well to strengthen up front this summer as it remains one area of weakness in their squad despite this outstanding season.