The morning after the night before and if anything, the pain for Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be worse this morning than it was immediately after their incredible Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg at White Hart Lane, it’s almost inconceivable that the Croatian side were able to not only take them to extra time, but to beat them.

No wonder former Spurs star, Jamie O’Hara, was furious.

Throughout his stint watching the game live on Sky Sports News, the pundit was scathing of the north Londoner’s performance on the night.

? “This is a sackable offence.” ?@Mrjamieohara1 rants about Tottenham’s performance after getting knocked out of the Europa League pic.twitter.com/4pRldfQjm8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 18, 2021

He certainly didn’t hold back in his contempt for Jose Mourinho either.

“It’s been an amateur performance. One game to save their season – they have to beat Man City,” he said, as seen in the footage above and reported by HITC.

“This is a sackable offence in my opinion. This is shocking. Spurs are out – unbelievable.”

Realistically, there is only the Carabao Cup final in play for Tottenham now, and if they were to lose to Manchester City, there’s every reason to believe that that will be the final straw for Daniel Levy.

It would represent another season without silverware and for a club of Spurs’ size, that’s just not good enough.