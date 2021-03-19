Menu

Arsenal handed boost as Barcelona’s financial woes means star could stay at Emirates

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their quest to keep hold of full-back Hector Bellerin after reports emerged detailing just how precarious Barcelona’s finances are.

Arsenal’s Spanish full-back, who has previous ties to Barcelona, has been strongly linked with a move back to his native country.

However, according to reports in Spain (relayed by Football London), the Gunners could see the La Liga giants fail in their pursuit due to a major financial crisis.

It has been reported that Barcelona’s debt has reached a level believed to be within the region of £800m.

Not only has the club suffered unprecedented financial damage at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rivals Atletico Madrid’s early exit from this season’s Champions League has meant they’ve missed out on another £1.7m.

According to these reports, when striker Luis Suarez was sold last summer, Barcelona agreed that should buyers Atletico Madrid match their rivals achievements in the Champions League, they’ll be due another £1.7m.

However, following Chelsea’s dismantling earlier this week, Diego Simeone’s men have been sent crashing out at the competition’s first knockout stage.

The extent of Barcelona’s financial crisis is believed to have thrown their pursuit of Bellerin into major doubt, with the Gunners handed the chance to extend their full-back’s stay in London.

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Okesiji says:
    March 19, 2021 at 10:48 am

    Hw is that a boost? Sell him to PSG

    Reply
  2. JOEL says:
    March 19, 2021 at 11:01 am

    That really isn’t good news…Up until his series of injuries Bellerin’s main attribute was his speed.Hiwever without this he’s a defensive liability and his attacking abilities pale into insignificance when compared to those of both Tierney and Cedric.
    He has absolutely no physical presence and consistently gives the ball away.
    Anyone wishing to buy him out of his existing contract is more than welcome to take him away despite Arteta’s misplaced loyalty to a player who simply isn’t good enough.

    Reply

